Congress Govt exposed Telangana’s finance status, could hamper funds flow: BJP

By presenting the white paper, the whole country had come to know about Telangana's financial condition and now no financial institutions would come forward to grant loans to the State, said Maheshwar Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:07 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

BJP MLA A Maheshwar Reddy taking part in the debate on the white paper on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: BJP MLA A Maheshwar Reddy said through the presentation of the white paper on the financial condition of the State, the State government had exposed its poor financial condition and stopped the scope of getting loans for taking up development works.

Taking part in the debate on the white paper on Wednesday, Maheshwar Reddy said by presenting the white paper, the whole country had come to know about the State’s financial condition and now no financial institutions would come forward to grant loans to the State. “How is the government going to fulfil its promises with such a poor financial condition? The government should tell the people of the State,”he said.

The BJP MLA wanted to know when the government was going to release the balance amount of the Rythu Bandhu scheme and the Rs. 2 lakh farm loan waiver.