Actor Venkatesh campaigns for Congress nominee in Khammam

Addressing the crowds Venkatesh asked them to remember the third number in the EVM and elect Raghuram Reddy. Voting was the people’s responsibility and everyone should vote in the election, he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 08:37 PM

Khammam: Film actor Daggubati Venkatesh campaigned for Congress candidate Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy here on Tuesday

He conducted a roadshow along with the party candidate from Mayuri centre to Yellandu cross roads via old bus stand, ZP centre and old collectorate. Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, MP Renuka Chowdhary attended the roadshow.

Public and fans of the actor in large numbers turned out at the roadshow, which lasted for about two hours.