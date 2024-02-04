Congress Govt in Telangana funding parent party, says BJP

Congress did not believe in Indian culture and tradition and it would work against the thoughts of the public. Karnataka Congress MP DK Suresh Kumar’s comments on dividing the country was a classic example for this, said Tarun Chug

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 February 2024, 09:15 PM

File Photo

Karimnagar: BJP national general secretary and state affairs in-charge, Tarun Chug alleged that the Congress government in Telangana was funding the Indian National Congress, as was seen when it sponsored Rs 1 crore worth luxury bus with TS registration for Rahul Gandhi’s yatra.

The Congress government has started looting Telangana, he said at a press conference in Karimnagar on Sunday. The Congress did not believe in Indian culture and tradition and it would work against the thoughts of the public. Karnataka Congress MP DK Suresh Kumar’s comments on dividing the country was a classic example for this, he said.

Stating that the Congress lost its hold in Indian politics, he said the INDIA alliance was disintegrating.