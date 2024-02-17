Kavitha demands bill to clear decks for caste survey

The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Friday passed a resolution to take up a comprehensive door-to-door household caste survey in the state so as to plan and implement various plans for the progress of the backward classes, SC and ST citizens and other weaker sections.

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Saturday demanded the government to take steps to ensure that a bill was passed in the Assembly clearing the decks for conduct of the caste survey.

Addressing a news conference along a host of leaders representing BC organisations, she said the government was yet to clarify on the modalities to be adopted for taking up the survey and the timeframe for its completion. The BC sub-plan should also be given legal sanctity and support.

She pointed out that the resolution introduced by the ruling party in the State Legislative assembly was a mere eye-wash. It was aimed at placating the BC communities. The resolution falls short on many counts to address the concerns of the backward classes.

The government owed an explanation to the backward classes on its half-hearted stand on the caste survey. The Congress had proved itself to be lacking a sincere approach to the much needed caste survey. The very exercise should be free from the legal hurdles.

This could be made possible only by enacting a legislation immediately, she said.

Given its anti-BC record, it would be hard for the Congress to win the hearts of the backward classes. Former Prime Minister, the late Rajiv Gandhi, had made no secret of his lack of concern for the BCs when he spoke in Parliament on the BCs during the Mandal Commission days.

She questioned as to why the socio-economic and caste survey conducted by the UPA government at the Centre in 2011 was yet to be made public. The Congress started showering special love for the BCs ahead of the parliamentary polls. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should also spell out his overnight realisation on the importance of the backward classes, she insisted.