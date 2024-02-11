Congress Govt made poor allocations for minorities in budget: Harish Rao

Harish Rao reminded that Congress had allocated just Rs 2,200 crore in the budget though it had promised to allocate Rs 4,000 crore in the 2024-25 budget

11 February 2024

Former Minister T Harish Rao is felicitating Muslims who were going Umrah piligrimage in Siddipet on Sunday.

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish Rao has said that the Congress government has made poor allocations for minorities welfare in the State in this year’s budget which was placed in State Assembly on Saturday.

Giving a send-off to Muslims who were going to the Umrah Yatra from Siddipet on Sunday, Harish Rao has said he is sending 10 poor Muslims to the Umrah Yatra every year at his own expense.

Rao said that Siddipet had a modern Hajj house like Hyderabad. During the BRS rule, he has said that he had used his good offices to build a Hajj house in Siddipet, which is the first district headquarters after Hyderabad to have a Hajj house. Rao has assured to support the minorities if they need any help.

BRS leaders Kadavergu Rajanarsu, Pala Sairam, Konda Sampath Reddy, Macha Venugopal Reddy, MD Moiz, MD Javed, MD Fakruddin,and others were present.