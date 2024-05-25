Congress leader douses BRS councillor with petrol in Medak

Gajawada Nagaraju receiving treatment at hospital in Kamareddy.

Medak: In yet another attack by Congress leaders on BRS party cadre, Congress leader Pochammala Ganesh from Ramayampet town of Medak doused BRS Ramayampet town president and Municipal Councillor Gajawada Nagaraju with petrol in a bid to set him on fire.

The two leaders had sat down to sort out an issue amid the elders when the Congress leader emptied a five-litre petrol can on Nagaraju. He was rushed to the Government Hospital in Ramayampet where doctors said Nagaraju was struggling since petrol fell in his eyes. He was later rushed to the Government Hospital in Kamareddy for further treatment.

Meanwhile, Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao condemned the attack on the BRS leader. Seeking the arrest of the Ganesh, Harish Rao said the BRS cadre would not fear such attacks and that they would remain the voice of the people.