Congress list: BC leaders unhappy, more resignations, meetings as resent brews

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:17 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Hyderabad: With the Congress party offering 12 tickets to BC community in the first list of 55 candidates, the OBC wing in the party is unhappy and stated that this was a big blow to the community’s self esteem.

Even in the 12 tickets that were offered to BC leaders, most were from the Old City and other constituencies where the Congress had little chances of winning. Further, names of senior BC leaders like Madhuyashki Goud, Ponnam Prabhakar, Suresh Shetkar and others, who had actively participated in the separate Telangana agitation, not featuring in the first list has also not gone well with the OBC wing.

The party’s decision to allot 12 tickets in the first list ‘reflects’ its commitment towards BC community. Out of the 12, five were allotted to BC leaders in GHMC limits. The party could have allotted these five to upper castes but it did not, TPCC Senior Vice president Cherukuri Sudhakar said.

“This is a big blow to OBC leaders self esteem. Forget about patient audience to BC leaders, AICC secretary KC Venugopal did not even offer chairs for us at a recent meeting in New Delhi. Is this how community leaders are treated?” asked Sudhakar.

Citing the example of Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s remarks against the State leadership, when an upper caste leader makes comments or issues statements against party leadership no warning or action was taken. But when a BC leader expresses his anguish, immediately disciplinary action was being initiated, he said.

“This is not Congress OBC wing loss but it will be Telangana Congress party’s loss” said Sudhakar.

Meanwhile, former MPs and senior leaders, including Madhuyaskhi Goud, Balram Naik, Rajaiah and Suresh Shetkar held a meeting at Goud’s residence here on Monday evening.

Apart from the tickets allotment to BC leaders’ issue, other aspects like campaign strategy for the elections were discussed. It was a regular meeting, said one of the leaders.

Later in the day, the State Congress suffered a jolt with TPCC Secretary Puduri Jithender Reddy resigning from the party. Along with him, many leaders from Uppal also quit the party and burnt the effigy of TPCC president Revanth Reddy.

Stating that the TPCC president was not competent to lead the party in the State, they charged that Revanth Reddy was favouring candidature of leaders, who ‘supported’ him.