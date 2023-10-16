Telangana: Congress suspends Vijay Kumar, Kalim Baba for protesting against party’s decisions

Telangana Congress suspended Gadwal ticket aspirant K Vijay Kumar and Bahadurpura ticket aspirant Kalim Baba for protesting against the party’s decisions in allotment of tickets for the Assembly elections

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:46 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Hyderabad: The State Congress suspended Gadwal ticket aspirant K Vijay Kumar and Bahadurpura ticket aspirant Kalim Baba for protesting against the party’s decisions in allotment of tickets for the Assembly elections.

The Disciplinary Committee headed by G Chinna Reddy held a meeting at Gandhi Bhavan here on Monday. Protesting against party’s decisions and burning effigies of leaders was in violation of the party rules. Allotment of tickets would be done as per AICC instructions and Central Election Committee was the final authority in deciding the ticket allotment, the Committee observed.

Holding the TPCC president responsible for allotment of tickets and raising slogans against the position was not acceptable, it felt and decided to issue suspension orders against Vijay Kumar and Kalim Baba.