BRS corporators in Khammam vow their allegiance to BRS and Puvvada

Mayor Punukollu Neeraja, DCCB chairman K Nagabhushanam and others said that they were with Puvvada Ajay Kumar who has worked tirelessly for the development of Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:04 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Khammam: The BRS corporators and leaders in Khammam have vowed their allegiance to BRS and to work for the victory of the party candidate, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar in the Assembly elections.

At a meeting here on Monday Mayor Punukollu Neeraja, DCCB chairman K Nagabhushanam and others said that they were with the minister who has worked tirelessly for the development of Khammam city.

This they said with reference to BRS former corporator K Murali and a few others joining Congress on Sunday and rumours being spread on social media by Congress saying some more BRS leaders and corporators were ready to join Congress.

Neeraja and Nagabhushanam warned that if Congress spread false propaganda that they were joining the Congress party, they would slap the Congress leaders with a chappal. Congress leaders were making phone calls saying that they were coming to their houses for a cup of tea.

There were many shops that sell tea and Congress leaders could have tea there but no need to come to our homes, they said adding that they were ready to entertain Congress’ petty politics and get influenced by money. Those who joined Congress should feel ashamed of their act, they said.

Ajay Kumar said that Congress leaders were of the opinion that by trapping a few BRS leaders they could win the elections, but it would not happen. The people in Khammam would not support Congress and its candidate.

Under the aegis of a youth leader Para Uday Kumar 200 people joined the BRS party in the presence of the minister and MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra. They said that the BRS party was a great platform for the youth to get good opportunities.

