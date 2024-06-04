Congress loses in CM Revanth’s home district

The Congress suffered these loses despite the Chief Minister personally conducting a few meetings with party workers and playing all the tactics in the book.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 June 2024, 08:06 PM

Hyderabad: After losing the Mahabubnagar Local Authorities MLC bypoll to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Congress has now lost the Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha seat to the BJP in Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s home district.

This apart, the Congress also lost the Medchal Malkajgiri seat, which was represented by Revanth Reddy in the last term. The saving grace for the party in erstwhile Mahabubnagar was winning the Nagarkurnool seat. Interestingly, all the Assembly segments in the Mahabubnagar Parliamentary constituency are represented by the Congress.

The Congress suffered these loses despite the Chief Minister personally conducting a few meetings with party workers and playing all the tactics in the book. This apart, he had visited Mahabubnagar nearly six times to campaign and participate in other programmes. Revanth Reddy had in fact openly announced that the Lok Sabha elections were a referendum to the Congress government’s 100 days rule in the State. On several occasions, he had even alleged that the BJP and BRS had joined hands to ensure the Congress party’s defeat in Mahabubnagar.

“We had secured 39.5 percent vote share in the Assembly elections and will secure higher vote share in the Lok Sabha elections,” Revanth Reddy had said in Kodangal while addressing media persons.

He had also alleged that the BJP was hatching conspiracies to disturb the secular fabric of Telangana and to shift investments from the State to Gujarat.