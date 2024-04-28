Congress lost faith of public in 100 days: Athram Sakku

Congress completely failed in implementation of welfare schemes and was causing inconvenience to the public, says the BRS nominee.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 April 2024, 06:52 PM

BRS nomniee Athram Sakku narrates benefits of voting to BRS to an elderly woman at Bhuktapur in Adilabad on Sunday.

Adilabad: BRS nominee for Adilabad Parliament segment Athram Sakku said that the Congress lost faith of the public in just 100 days after assuming the power. He conducted door-to-door canvassing at Bhuktapur here on Sunday.

Sakku said the BRS under the leadership of K Chandrashekhar Rao gave paramount importance to provide education to weaker sections and extended a slew of innovative welfare schemes. However, the Congress managed to win the mandate of electors by making false promises. It completely failed in implementation of welfare schemes and was causing inconvenience to the public.

The candidate wanted electors to extend their support and requested them to help him in winning from segment for the first time. He exuded confidence that the BRS would win the Adilabad Parliament segment. BRS leaders Pandla Srinivas, Swarupa Rani, Budagam Mamatha, Navathe Srinivas and others were present.