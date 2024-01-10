Congress making officials to violate protocol in Sangareddy: Chintha Prabhakar

The BRS MLA came to participate in Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheque distribution programmes in Sangareddy and Sadasivapet towns

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 January 2024, 08:09 PM

BRS MLA Chintha Prabhkar is talking to media in Sadasiavpet town of Sangareddy district on Wednesday.

Sangareddy: Sangareddy MLA Chintha Prabhakar alleged that officials were not following the protocol while organising government programmes.

The BRS MLA came to participate in Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheque distribution programmes in Sangareddy and Sadasivapet towns on Wednesday. When Prabhakar reached the venue, officials told him that the progrmame would start once the District Congress Committee President Nirmala Jagga Reddy arrived. Prabhakar waited for a while and left the place irked by the delay.

Nirmala came to the venue after the BRS MLA left the place and distributed cheques to the beneficiaries. When he reached Sadasivapet town to participate in a similar programme, a similar issue cropped up. The BRS cadre questioned the officials when they invited Nirmala onto the dais again though she held no protocol positions. This resulted in chaos as rival party cadres argued with each other.

Prabhakar said he had never participated in an official programme when he was holding no protocol positions during the BRS government days. He said he started participating in official programme after he was made the Handloom Corporation chairman.