Congress MLA Sridhar Babu urges Telangana govt to bailout MSME

Taking part in the debate on demands for grants in the Assembly, Sridhar Babu urged the government to rescue the closing MSMEs by allocating Rs 3,000 crore

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Taking part in the debate on demands for grants in the Assembly, Sridhar Babu urged the government to rescue the closing MSMEs by allocating Rs 3,000 crore

Hyderabad: Congress MLA D Sridhar Babu urged the State government to bail out micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) units that were under tremendous financial stress.

Taking part in the debate on demands for grants in the Assembly on Friday, Sridhar Babu said there were about 26 lakh MSMEs in the State, which were providing employment to about 40.16 lakh people, but due to financial problems, many were closing down. He urged the government to rescue them by allocating Rs.3,000 crore for providing subsidies to them.

Also Read Telangana created history in setting up medical colleges, says Harish Rao

He also urged the government to fill 30,000 vacant posts of school teachers in the State.

He pointed out that hundreds of students have taken admission in private universities in the State, but since the Governor had not granted assent to the Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Amendments Bill, the students are agitated. He urged the government to get clear the Bill at the earliest so that the students could continue their studies.