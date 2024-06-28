Telangana DSC 2024 exam schedule out; check here

The computer-based tests will be conducted till August 5.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 June 2024, 10:40 PM

The computer-based tests will be conducted till August 5.

Hyderabad: The School Education department on Friday released the Telangana District Selection Committee (TG DSC) 2024 detailed examinations schedule, which will commence July 18.

The DSC will begin with the exam for School Assistant posts (social studies and physical science subjects) in Telugu medium in the first shift on July 18, followed by exam for physical education teacher posts in Hindi, English, Urdu, Kannada and Telugu medium in the second shift on the same day.

The computer-based tests will be conducted till August 5.

As many as 2,79,966 candidates applied for the DSC, which has been notified with 11,062 vacancies. For more information, https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in/ISMS/.