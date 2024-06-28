| Woman Tries To Strangulate Children Ends Life After Tiff With Husband In Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 June 2024, 10:23 PM

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old woman, who was allegedly upset after an argument with her husband, died by suicide in her house at RB Nagar in Shamshabad on Friday. She also attempted to kill her children, but they survived.

According to the police, Priyanka, a native of Bidar in Karnataka was upset for the past few days and on Friday, in absence of her family members, tried to kill her children by strangulation and later hanged herself.

However, while she died, her two children Aadvik (3) and Aaradhya (7 months) survived.

RGIA police are investigating.