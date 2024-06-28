Telangana: Group job aspirants demand resignation of Congress ministers

Aspirants demand State government to increase the Group – II and III posts besides deferring the recruitment exams till December and selection of candidates in 1:100 for Group – I Main exam.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 June 2024, 09:30 PM

Hyderabad: The health condition of a Group job aspirant and Osmania University (OU) student, Motilal Nayak who is on a hunger strike demanding enhancement of Group – II and III vacancies, has deteriorated.

Citing a health bulletin from Gandhi Hospital where Motilal is continuing his hunger strike, another protestor, Indra, said, “His blood sugar levels and heart beat have come down. Doctors suggested administering IV fluids but he is determined to continue the hunger strike.”

Demanding the State government increase the Group – II and III posts besides deferring the recruitment exams till December and selection of candidates in 1:100 for Group – I Main exam, Nayak undertook a hunger strike on the OU campus five days ago. He was shifted by the police to Gandhi Hospital.

As Nayak’s health deteriorated on Friday, a large number of group job aspirants and unemployed youth staged a protest in the hospital premises and demanded resignation of Congress ministers and the party MLAs and sought Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to visit and resolve their issues that were assured during the State Legislative Assembly elections.

The Group aspirants said without their support the Congress party would not have formed the government. Stating that Telangana Statehood had been achieved due to sacrifices made by the unemployed youth, they said the same unemployed youth were now being betrayed and political leaders were enjoying the positions in Telangana.

Extending support to the protesting unemployed youth, BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar, who reached the hospital, said it was an onus on the State government to save Motilal and demanded the State government send its ministers to check on Motilal’s health.

“If something happens to Motilal’s health, Telangana will not keep quiet. Everyone including opposition parties is rallying behind Motilal. The BRS will continue to fight till all demands of the unemployed youth are met,” he told the media at hospital.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed at City Central Library in Chikkadpally as the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists protested demanding the Congress party to honor its assurances given to unemployed youth.

BJYM state president S Mahender alleged that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had assured to provide job opportunities to unemployed youth and sought their votes, and now the government job aspirants have been left in lurch by the Congress party.