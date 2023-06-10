Congress padayatras a domination tactic: Gutha

Gutha Sukender Reddy said the padayatras by Congress leaders were their attempts at gaining domination within the party and not for the people

Nalgonda: Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Saturday said the padayatras by Congress leaders were their attempts at gaining domination within the party and not for the people.

Speaking at a media conference here, Sukender Reddy said the comments by Congress Legislature Party leader Batti Vikramaraka were far from truth and politically motivated.

Pointing out that the CLP leader’s padayatra had reached Dindi, he asked whether the Congress leader was blind to the irrigation facilities being provided for two crop seasons in Dindi.

As for the padayatras by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay, he said both were tired now and had fallen silent.

The dreams of Congress leaders to come to power in the next elections would not materialise, he said, adding that the people of the State would stand with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.