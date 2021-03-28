Congress seeks support of Left parties in Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka have sought support to the Congress candidate K. Jana Reddy in the ensuing bye-elections from the Left parties. They also spoke to the Left parties’ leaders over phone.

Hyderabad: Even as dust and heat surrounding the MLC elections is settling down, the Congress party is setting its eye on Nagarjuna Sagar bye-elections and is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring victory in the elections. The party is now seeking the support of the Left parties, which have traditionally good hold in Nagarjuna Sagar constituency.

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka have already written letters CPI State Secretary Chada Venkat Reddy and CPM State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhdram in this regard. The duo have sought support to the Congress candidate K. Jana Reddy in the ensuing bye-elections from the Left parties. They also spoke to the Left parties’ leaders over phone.

The Congress leaders charged that corruption was rampant in the TRS rule across the State and the BJP was indulging in as well as instigating communal politics. They said it was hightime for all the democratic forces to join hands and defeat the communally driven BJP and corrupt TRS parties.

“Congress candidate K. Jana Reddy has successfully won as MLA for seven times, besides serving as Cabinet Minister for 17 years and five years as CLP leader. Victory of Jana Reddy in the Nagarjuna Sagar bye elections will trigger a new change in the Telangana politics,” they said.

According to party sources, the Congress leaders are likely to hold a meeting with the Left parties’ leaders in a couple of days.