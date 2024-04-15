Congress to finalise names for 3 Lok Sabha seats soon

AICC Telangana incharge Deepa Dasmunsi, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, Cabinet Ministers and a few senior leaders from the State participated in the meeting.

Published Date - 15 April 2024

Hyderabad: Uncertainty over Congress candidates for Khammam, Karimnagar and Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituencies continues.

AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday held a meeting with the Telangana Congress leaders and discussed a host of issues and it is expected that the candidates for the three constituencies would be announced in a couple of days as nominations are scheduled to commence from Thursday.

Political strategist Sunil Kanugolu also attended.

During the meeting, the AICC leadership is learnt to have instructed the State unit to put up a united effort in winning as many constituencies, especially in the wake of leaders joining the Congress from other parties.

The party high command is said to have directed the Telangana leaders to set a target of winning 15 seats in the State.

The leaders were specifically asked to focus more on Malkajgiri, Chevella and Secunderabad constituencies, party sources said. Sunil Kanugolu is also learnt to have shared his views with the leaders during the meeting.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and other senior leaders received the AICC General Secretary at the airport.