CM deceived farmers, says Kishan Reddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 April 2024, 08:01 PM

Hyderabad: BJP State president G Kishan Reddy said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy should stop criticising BJP and concentrate on implementation of six guarantees promised by his party leadership.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Kishan Reddy said the Congress promised to implement all the six guarantees in 100 days, but it failed to do so. “CM has no moral right to criticise BJP’s manifesto. He should try to fulfil promises made by his party first and then comment on other parties,”he said.

Accusing Revanth Reddy of deceiving farmers, he said the Chief Minister promised to waive all the farm loans after coming to power, but so far nothing had been done in that direction. “CM provoked farmers to take loans from banks. Now the situation is such that neither the old loans have been cleared by the government nor the banks are giving new loans to the farmers. Farmers are under financial stress due to failure of the CM to waive farm loans,”he alleged.

Kishan Reddy said he would be holding a protest at the BJP party office on Monday demanding the State government to implement all the promises made to the farmers.