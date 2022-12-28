| Congress To Take The Message Of Bharat Jodo Yatra To Every House In Telangana

Uttam Kumar Reddy informed that 'Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan' would be an extension of the successful 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', starting from January 26.

28 December 22

Hyderabad: Congress MP and former TPCC President N Uttam Kumar Reddy exhorted the party cadre to take the message of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra‘ to every house in villages and city through the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan’.

Speaking after hoisting the Congress flag in Huzurnagar on the occasion of the 138th Congress Foundation Day on Wednesday. Uttam Kumar Reddy informed that ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan’ would be an extension of the successful ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, starting from January 26. During the two-month-long programme, padayatras would be organised by the block and mandal Congress Committee covering Gram Panchayats, villages and polling booths in the State, he said.

The senior Congress leader stated that a letter from Rahul Gandhi with the core message of the Bharat Jodo Yatra would be handed over to people during the campaign, besides distributing a chargesheet against the Modi government and BRS government in Telangana. He said selective videos of the Bharat Bharat Jodo Yatra would be screened in every village and the Youth Congress and NSUI would organise bike rallies in every mandal.