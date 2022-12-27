Hyderabad police issue notice to Congress poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu

The cybercrime police had asked him to appear before them on December 30 failing which he will be liable for arrest.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:41 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

The cybercrime police had asked him to appear before them on December 30 failing which he will be liable for arrest.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police have issued a notice to Congress poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly making derogatory videos against Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party.

The cybercrime police had asked him to appear before them on December 30 failing which he will be liable for arrest.

Also Read Hyderabad cybercrime police raid Congress poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu office

The Cyber Crime police sent notices to three people including Shri Pratap, Shashank and Ishaan Sharma in connection with the case earlier. All the three were detained earlier on November 14 following a raid on the office of Sunil Kanugolu located at Madhapur.

The police had seized laptops, desktops and other equipment from the office.