Congress wants TS municipal elections to be postponed

AICC national spokesperson Sravan Dasoju demanded immediate postponement of elections to two Municipal Corporations and five Municipalities and wanted the govt to focus on curtailing the virus spread

By | Published: 10:16 pm

Hyderabad: AICC national spokesperson Sravan Dasoju on Monday demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao postpone the Municipal elections immediately considering the prevailing second wave of Covid-19 pandemic that is posing a threat to people’s lives. The AICC leader alleged that vaccine against Covid was not available in Hyderabad despite it being manufactured here.

Sravan demanded immediate postponement of elections to two Municipal Corporations and five Municipalities and wanted the government to focus on curtailing the virus spread and making necessary arrangements to protect the people of Telangana. He urged the Chief Minister to include corona treatment in Aarogyasri as promised to CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka.

He also suggested the government to convert all the indoor stadiums in Hyderabad and in districts into corona special treatment zones to ensure availability of sufficient beds and facilities and appoint health volunteers to serve Covid-19 affected patients. Sravan later tweeted and expressed concern over the Chief Minister testing positive and conveyed his wishes for his speedy recovery.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .