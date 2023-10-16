Congress War Room: Telangana HC calls for detailed probe

A two-judge Bench of the Telangana HC, comprising Justices K Lakshman and K Sujana, directed the Cyberabad Police Commissioner to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter pertaining to Congress War Room volunteers morphing the faces of CM KCR, Minister KTR and MLC K Kavitha in a video which was posted on Facebook page ‘Telangana Galam’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Hyderabad: A two-judge Bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Justices K Lakshman and K Sujana, directed the Cyberabad Police Commissioner to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter pertaining to Congress War Room volunteers morphing the faces of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, IT Minister KT Rama Rao and MLC K Kavitha in a video which was posted on Facebook page ‘Telangana Galam’.

The Bench also directed the Commissioner to take action on the erring officers who restrained the volunteers against the law. In December, 2022, the police had arrested a few volunteers of the Congress War Room for morphing the faces of the BRS leaders in a video. The writ petition was filed by former TPCC president Mallu Ravi, seeking the release of the volunteers. The petitioner contended that their volunteers were highly educated and working to promote the Congress in the upcoming 2023 elections.

On the other hand, the police argued that on investigation it was observed the ‘Telangana Galam’ Facebook page was being operated from Mindshare Pvt Ltd Company at Madhapur and that after getting appropriate permissions, the police took the detenus into custody and seized CPUs, laptops and two mobile phones. However, the petitioner argued that the police had illegally trespassed into their office and high-handedly picked up the detenus.

After hearing both sides, the Bench observed that the police should have served 41A notice on their own instead of taking the detenus to the police station at 2 am. It directed the Police Commissioner to conduct a detailed inquiry and closed the matter.