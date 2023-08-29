MBBS, BDS admissions: Telangana HC passes common order in batch of Writ petitions

The petitioners are aggrieved by the actions of the respondent universities in not considering them as Local candidates of Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:40 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar has passed a common order in a batch of Writ petitions with regard to the validity of Rule 3(III)(B) of Telangana Medical & Dental Colleges Admission ( Admission into MBBS & BDS Courses) Rules, 2017.

The petitioners are aggrieved by the actions of the respondent universities in not considering them as Local candidates of Telangana. Petitioners appeared for the NEET Examination on May 7, 2025 and the result was declared on June 6, 2023, now the petitioners claim that they are residents of Telangana, as a few of them have completed their Secondary education in Telangana and intermediate in other states while others completed their intermediate in Telangana and only secondary education in different states all the petitioners have cleared the NEET examination but the respondent universities have declared them ineligible for admission as the local candidates.

Petitioner also stated that Rule 3(III) (B) of 2017 rules for studying four consecutive years in the local area immediately preceding the exam was arbitrary and unreasonable.

Respondent states that the validity of the said rules cannot be challenged as it is made under Article 371D of the Constitution of India and is made under a presidential order.

The court by relying on the G.O.Ms.No.114 stated that the rules are neither made under 371D of Constitution of India nor under the presidential order. The court further directed the petitioners to produce a residence certificate issued by a competent authority of the Government of Telangana within a period of one week from 29.08.2023 before the university and till then the petitioners will be considered as Local candidates by the university and to consider their merit for admissions to MBBS/BDS courses for the Academic Year 2023-2024.