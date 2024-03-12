Congress will make one crore women crorepatis, says Revanth

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 March 2024, 08:44 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Stressing that the Congress had come to power in the State with the blessings of women, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said his government would own up the responsibility of transforming one crore women into crorepatis in the next five years.

Unveiling the Mahalakshmi Swashakthi Mahila policy document at Parade Grounds here, the Chief Minister said within a short notice of 48 hours, one lakh women had turned up at the venue. “Considering the huge turnout today, I am confident that 10 lakh women will thwart any attempts to defeat the Congress or dethrone the Congress government in the State,” he said.

The Congress party was being run by Sonia Gandhi and all the leaders took pride in working under her leadership, he said.

“Ensure that Congress wins 14 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and our government will make one crore women crorepati’s in five years,” he said.

Earlier, coming down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Chief Minister said the saffron party had criticized the formation of Telangana earlier but was now seeking votes here.

“Why should people vote for BJP? Did Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfill one promise made to the people in the last 10 years?” he asked and alleged that both the BJP and BRS had a secret pact to defeat the Congress.

Stating that 65 lakh women associated with different Self Help Groups were extremely talented and manufactured top quality products, he said unfortunately there were no ideal platforms for them to sell their products.“Within a month, 100 stalls will be allocated to women SHGs next to Shilparamam in the city to help them sell their products and compete with the best,” he said.

As promised during the elections, the Congress government was implementing all the promises in a phased manner. Beginning with free bus travel, Rs.500 LPG cylinders, 200 units of free power and Indiramma Houses, all the promises were being implemented, he said, adding that however, opposition parties were instigating auto drivers to stage protests and oppose the free bus travel facility.