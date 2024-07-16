Conman posing as techie dupes woman of Rs. 6.4 lakh, arrested by Cyberabad police

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 07:10 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A conman who cheated a woman posing as a software engineer and duped her of Rs 6.4 lakh, was arrested by the Cyberabad police on Tuesday.

The arrested Chinni Reddy Srinath Reddy (23), a native of Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, created an account on different matrimonial and online dating portals, and contacted women.

“Srinath introduced himself as an app developer in noted software companies and befriended a woman. During course of time, he gained the trust of the victim and conned her into sending him money citing personal reasons,” said ACP Cybercrimes, B Ravinder Reddy.

Srinath, later used the money for online betting and lost it, the official added. The man then blocked the number of the victim to avoid her. On a complaint, the police registered a case and nabbed him in Nandyal.