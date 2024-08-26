Hyderabad: Cherlapalli Railway Station all decked up for launch sans connectivity

Due to a lack of coordination, the development and expansion works of the road have come to a standstill. As a result, question mark continues to remain over how passengers are going to reach the facility.

By C. Romeo Updated On - 27 August 2024, 12:25 AM

Hyderabad: The Cherlapalli railway station, developed at a cost of Rs 430 crore, is being billed as an ultramodern passenger facility that is equipped with infrastructure rivalling best airports in the country. While the new station is expected to be launched next month, the authorities, rather strangely are yet to figure out a way to provide efficient connectivity for easy access to passengers.

The State government initiated measures to widen roads on two sides to reach the Cherlapalli Station. However, due to a lack of coordination, the development and expansion works of the road have come to a standstill. As a result, question mark continues to remain over how passengers are going to reach the facility.

Passengers can also not reach the Cherlapalli Station via the recently completed second phase of the Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS), as authorities are yet to launch services towards the new station via various routes.

As part of the second phase of MMTS, works on railway tracks between Medchal-Bolarum via Falaknuma to Umdanagar and from Lingampalli to Tellapur, Sanathnagar to Cherlapalli and Ghatkesar via Moula Ali were completed. If MMTS services were launched, then it would benefit passengers from Lingampalli, Medchal, Malkajgiri, and Kacheguda to reach Charlapalli. Apart from MMTS, even the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation services on the routes are inadequate and it is a cause of concern.

There are two main routes for citizens to reach Cherlapalli station from various parts of the city that includes a 40-feet road from Mahalakshmi Nagar Colony and the road connecting IOCL to Cherlapalli. At present, both the roads are very narrow and have to be widened. For this, GHMC had earlier conducted surveys and found that at least 20 properties would have to be demolished for road widening. Due to resistance from the residents, the road expansion works have been pending since then.

If the Cherlapalli station is opened to the public without the construction of approach roads, there is a possibility of major traffic gridlocks and passengers will face serious issues in reaching the station on time. Lack of coordination between various departments is pointed out to be a major reason for the construction of roads not progressing.