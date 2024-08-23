Telangana and Andhra Pradesh dominate study abroad market: Career Mosaic

Two telugu states have emerged as significant contributors to India’s study abroad market, with approximately 12-14 per cent of the country’s study abroad aspirants, says Career Mosaic, a student recruitment company.

23 August 2024

Hyderabad: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states have emerged as significant contributors to India’s study abroad market, with approximately 12-14 per cent of the country’s study abroad aspirants coming from these two states, says Career Mosaic, a student recruitment company.

Stating that it processed over 1.6 lakh applications for Fall of 2023 and 2024, Career Mosaic said more than 60 per cent applications originated from AP and Telangana.

Top application contributors are Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Vizag, and Guntur. However, Tier-II and Tier-III cities such as Tirupati and Nellore have shown growth, with Tirupati experiencing a 137 per cent increase in applications in 2023, and Nellore showing a significant 121 per cent rise, it said, adding that the trend is expected to rise further in the upcoming Fall intake.

Career Mosaic on Thursday in Hyderabad hosted 25 US University representatives including from the University of North Carolina Pembroke, University of North Texas, and California State University long Beach with a focus on sharing education opportunities around new courses, scholarships, and post-study opportunities.

While traditional STEM courses such as Computer Science and Data Science continue to dominate, there has been a noticeable uptick in interest for STEM courses like Health Science and Psychology, which have seen growth rates of 41 per cent and 39 per cent per cent respectively, it said.

Additionally, European destinations are gaining popularity among students from AP and Telangana, even as the US remains the top choice, due to their diverse educational offerings and emerging opportunities, it added.