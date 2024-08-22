International prostitution racket busted in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 August 2024, 09:11 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police busted an international human trafficking racket and arrested three individuals who were organizing prostitution at a house at Kondapur. The police also rescued 17 women victims, who were from African countries.

Acting on a tip off, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Cyberabad police along with the Gachibowli police raided a house at Kondapur and nabbed the three persons who were organizing the prostitution racket.

The police stated that the organizers were luring customers through online dating apps and social media applications. The women victims had arrived in the country on tourist and medical visa. The visa of a few of them had expired. Among those rescued, 14 were from Kenya, two from Uganda and one from Tanzania.

The organizers were collecting between Rs. 3000 and Rs. 20,000 from the customers and offering the service, the police officials added.

The police seized cash, mobile phones and other articles from the house. A case is registered and investigation going on.