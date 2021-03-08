Conmen use Sonu Sood’s name to cheat people in Hyderabad

The police said conmen were creating websites of various foundations and NGOs and when those in financial distress approach for help, they were collecting money on the pretext of various charges and cheating them.

By | Published: 11:37 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police on Monday warned people against falling prey to conmen who are adopting new modus operandi by duping them on the pretext of providing help. This was after one person was cheated by fraudsters masquerading under the name ‘Sonu Sood Foundation.’

The police said conmen were creating websites of various foundations and NGOs and when those in financial distress approach for help, they were collecting money on the pretext of various charges and cheating them.

The police said that a few months ago, a victim was cheated by some fraudsters who introduced themselves as volunteers of the “Sonu Sood Foundation” and on the pretext of helping, collected money from him.

“The victim believed all that they have said since actor Sonu Sood was at the forefront of helping those in need during the lockdown. However, the fact is that the so-called foundation had no connection with the actor. The issue came to light only after the man lost money,” police said.

The police also asked people not to believe messages or calls from unknown persons who claim to help the poor people without verifying the organisation. They said that genuine NGOs do not ask the needy to deposit money for any purpose. The police also asked people to thoroughly check the credentials of the organisations before applying for any assistance from them.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .