Connectivity between Adilabad and Chandrapur continues to hit for four days

Locals said that the temporary bridge was washed away following heavy rains on Tuesday, affecting connectivity between many villages in Jainath and Bela mandals and villages of Chandrapur district in neighboring State Maharashtra.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 July 2024, 08:36 PM

A temporary road which was washed away due to rains at Tharanam village in Jainath mandal on Tuesday continued to snap connectivity between Adilabad and Chandrapur for the fourth day on Friday.

Adilabad: Connectivity between several villages in Adilabad district and Chandrapur of Maharashtra continued to be hit for the fourth day in a row on Friday with a temporary bridge built across a stream on a national highway getting washed away due to rains occurred at Tharnam village in Jainath mandal recently.

Locals said that the temporary bridge was washed away following heavy rains on Tuesday, affecting connectivity between many villages in Jainath and Bela mandals and villages of Chandrapur district in neighboring State Maharashtra. They stated that the temporary bridge was laid when a high-level bridge sank eight months back.

Consequently, the people are forced to take alternative routes to reach Chandrapur district. They are now using a potholed road winding through Landa Sanvi and Saidpur villages. They requested the officials to take steps to repair the high-level bridge and put an end their woes at the earliest. They regretted that communications between Adilabad and Chandrapur were snapped.

On Thursday, Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar along with officials of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) inspected the high-level bridge. He stated that efforts would be made to repair the bridge and resume traffic on the structure soon. He said that steel slabs would be used on the pillars replacing the rod-cement-concret ones damaged by rains.

The road between Bhoraj in Jainath mandal and Shankarguda of Maharashtra via Bela mandal was proposed to be converted into a four-lane national highway network at an estimated cost of Rs 194 crore in 2021. However, the work on the stretch was yet to be commenced.