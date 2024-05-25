Constable attached to SP office in Nirmal

Constable Praveen was attached to the office of SP for beating up a student in police station after picking up an argument with him over documents of his two-wheeler

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 May 2024, 07:15 PM

Nirmal: A police constable was attached to the office of Superintendent of Police for allegedly man-handling a student at Rampur village in Narsapur (G) mandal around three weeks back. An order to this effect was issued by Nirmal DSP Ganga Reddy on Friday evening.

According to the order, constable Praveen was attached to the office of SP for beating up a student in police station after picking up an argument with him over documents of his two-wheeler during a vehicle check at the village about 20 days back.

Family members of the student lodged a complaint with higher officials of the police department who in turn inquired into the incident and took action against the constable.