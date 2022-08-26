Constable recruitment test: Hyderabad cops hold meet for smooth conduct

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:30 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

The Hyderabad City Police held a meeting today to review the arrangements made for the TSLPRB police constable test. The decisions taken in the meeting revolve around making adequate arrangements for the candidates.

Hyderabad: The City Police are making all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board Preliminary Written Test for constables to be held on Sunday. A total of 6,61,196 candidates are expected to appear for recruitment test to 16,929 posts of Stipendiary Cadet Trainees and Police Constables.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Administration) M Ramesh held a video conference with Joint Commissioner (Traffic) A V Ranganath, Joint Commissioner (Headquarters) Kartikeya and Joint Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) P Vishwa Prasad and other officials.

The Traffic police was assigned the task of keeping the roads around the exam centres congestion free and to deploy traffic pilots during the transportation of confidential materials.

The local police were asked to keep a tab on suspicious persons and maintain a security perimeter in the vicinity of the exam centres. Sub-inspectors of local police stations will visit exam centres and check if all arrangements are made for the candidates.

The Hyderabad City Police stated that candidates would be allowed into the exam hall from 9 am and that the gates would be closed by 10 am. They would not be allowed into the centre if they were late by even a minute. As the attendance would be recorded using biometric method, candidates were advised to avoid applying mehendi and tattoos on their hands.

The candidates should carry only the hall ticket, with photo affixed and a pen inside the examination hall. As a practice, a seat is assigned to each candidate with a roll number and it is important that each candidate finds his or her designated seat and occupies it promptly and checks the question paper code.

The invigilator will notify the time remaining in regular intervals. The candidates were also advised to follow Covid-19 protocols.