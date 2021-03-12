Construct stadiums in all municipalities, mandals: Karimnagar Collector

Shashanka conducted a review meeting with officials to discuss the development of sports in the district at his camp office here on Friday.

Karimnagar: Collector K Shashanka on Friday said stadiums and mini-stadiums should be constructed in all municipalities and mandals to facilitate sports development in the district. The Collector instructed the District Youth and Sports Development Officer to prepare proposals by conducting a field study about availability of land, basic facilities and steps needed to be taken.

Speaking on the occasion, he said basic facilities such as toilet blocks, rooms, grounds, net, courts and others should be set up in all stadiums and mini-stadiums. He instructed officials to identify a suitable place for construction of a cricket stadium in the town and submit proposals.

He directed the DYSDO to provide basic facilities for sports by marking the land available at the SRR college ground. Facilities should also be provided for sports in both government and private colleges and schools.

Besides synthetic track, a football court should also be developed in the regional sports school.

The Collector also instructed Municipal Commissioner Valluru Kranthi to take steps to organise summer camp for students. He also instructed the Commissioner to develop cycle stands in two to three places to encourage cycling activity in the town. Additional Collector E Narsimha Reddy, DYSDO Rajaveer, MCK Executive Engineer Ramana and others participated in the meeting.

