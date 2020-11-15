Construction worker electrocuted to death in Bhupalpally

By | Published: 6:52 pm

Jayashankar Bhupalpaplly: A young construction worker was electrocuted at Deekshakuntla village in Bhupalpally mandal here on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Ulearavu Vijay (18) from the same village. He was working at the construction site of ‘Rythu Vedika’ when he was electrocuted due to an alleged short-circuit. The body was shifted to Parkal Community Health Centre (CHC) for postmortem.

