Construction worker electrocuted while cutting iron rods in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:02 PM, Wed - 18 May 22

Hyderabad: A construction worker was electrocuted at Chandrayangutta on Tuesday evening.

Mohd Moinuddin, 35, a resident of Chatrinaka was working at a construction site in Chandrayangutta and cutting iron rods when he suffered an electric shock and collapsed. Co-workers rushed him to a private hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary.