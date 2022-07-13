Contract staff: Govt promise to pay full year salary

Wed - 13 July 22

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyyan and Justice S Nanda, on Wednesday took on record the statement of the State government that it would ensure payment of salary of 12 months to teaching and non-teaching staff of the residential educational institutions in the State. The statement was made by the government pleader for Education. It was made in the course of an appeal filed by the government against an order of a single judge. The single-judge had allowed a writ petition which complained that the staff were on a contract basis and therefore were being paid only for 10 months as against the entire year. The panel made clear that the 12 months for the present year will be made and the government will await adjudication on the matter for the next academic year.

Land issue

The same panel heard inconclusively arguments in a writ appeal challenging an order of a single judge in setting aside permission accorded to Ranga Reddy Collector in 2008 to issue proceedings for the cancellation of supplementary sethwar issued to the properties belonging to Daggubati Rama Naidu and family. The State government filed an appeal against the orders of the single-judge. The government pleader contended that the patta certificates issued to the original vendors of the petitioners in 1961 were in English contrary to the practice of them being in Telugu. He further contended that the signature on the patta certificate does not tally with the signature of the then Tahsildar. The patta certificates granted to the vendors of petitioners in the ex-serviceman category were referred to a handwriting expert and they were proved to be not genuine. The counsel for the petitioner contended that the law bars the proceedings, being issued after a lapse of 45 years from the date of assignment. The court adjourned the matter to Monday.

Hospital told to submit report

Justice Vijayasen Reddy directed the Superintendent, Government Medical College Nalgonda, to submit a report in a case relating to termination of pregnancy. A 16-year-old girl, represented by her mother, filed a writ petition requesting the court to direct respondents to effect medical termination of her pregnancy. She further contended that she is 25 weeks pregnant, one week beyond the permitted period of 24 weeks for termination. The court while observing that the health of the girl was also important, directed the Superintendent to conduct a medical examination on the petitioner immediately and submit a report to the court on the feasibility of the termination.