Contradictory messages between Hyderabad police, govt officials over shop closing timing spark public outrage

On Monday, the Hyderabad police clarified that social media posts suggesting mandatory shop closures by 10:30 or 11:00 pm were misleading.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 02:25 PM

Hyderabad: Conflicting statements from officials regarding shop closing times have left Hyderabad residents and business owners confused and frustrated. On Monday, the Hyderabad police clarified that social media posts suggesting mandatory shop closures by 10:30 or 11:00 pm were misleading. However, a tweet from Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Tuesday reignited the chaos by posting similar rules.

Reddy’s tweet on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle listed a new set of rules for the state police, echoing the same message previously tweeted (now deleted) by the official handle of Telangana Congress. This post, tweeted at 11:27 am on Tuesday, has now been deleted after causing significant confusion. The contradictory messages between the city police and government officials have sparked public outrage.

Citizens have taken to social media to express their frustration. One user commented, “When a clown moves into a palace, he doesn’t become a king. Instead, the palace becomes a circus‼ Chronology: First: Telangana Congress handle tweets that all shops in the city must be closed by 10:30-11:00 PM. Then: Hyderabad Police handle states this is fake news and totally misleading. Now: Minister of I&PR’s official handle tweets that all shops must be closed by 10:30-11:00 PM. This is nothing but a mockery of the system. Do we have a govt running the state or just a circus show? Pathetic.”

Tagging Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Anumula and Telangana DGP, another user commented, “Running comedy show?” Criticism extended to the perceived inefficacy of the current Congress government. “This shows how stupid and absurd the congress government is. Police say one thing, and leaders say another. On the ground, things happen differently,” a user remarked.

Recently, a video showcasing a Hyderabad police patrol van warning that those outside after 11 p.m. would be lathi-charged is making rounds online. The officer in the video can be heard warning, “Do not be outside in this area post 11 p.m. If you are spotted, you will be thrashed, lathi-charged. No friendly police, only lathi-charge police. Do not open the place after 11”.

This aggressive stance has been criticized as counterproductive, especially towards young people. “In Hyderabad, the police don’t chase criminals. They chase teenagers who happen to be roaming out. Concentrated policing of youth is counterproductive, and does not help anyone. What they need is parks, and sporting facilities, instead, we get lathis,” one user noted. Citizens further assert that these conflicting directives not only disrupt daily life but also erode public trust in the administration.