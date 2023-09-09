Conway, Mitchell centuries help NZ register thumping 8 wicket win over England in 1st ODI

Centuries from Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell helped New Zealand start off the four-match ODI series with a thumping eight-wicket win over England at Cardiff

By ANI Published Date - 09:55 AM, Sat - 9 September 23

ANI Photo

Cardiff: Centuries from Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell helped New Zealand start off the four-match ODI series with a thumping eight-wicket win over England at Cardiff on Friday night. With this win, NZ is 1-0 in the series. Put to bat first by NZ, England was off to a solid start, with openers Harry Brook and Dawid Malan taking the team through the mandatory ten-over powerplay without any loss of wicket.

England touched the 50-run mark in 10 overs, with Brook (14*) and Malan (35*) unbeaten. Malan looked in a solid touch, making use of his classy grounded strokes. He reached his fifty in 48 balls, with nine fours. NZ struck with Lockie Ferguson getting the wicket of Brook for 25 off 41 balls. England was 80/1 in 15 overs.

In the very next over, Rachin Ravindra cleaned up Malan for 54 off 53 balls, reducing England to 80/2 in 15.4 overs. England crossed the 100-run mark in 19.4 overs. However, Joe Root’s dipping ODI form continued as he could score only six runs off 15 balls, being caught by Daryl at mid-wicket on a Ravindra delivery. England was 101/3 in 20.2 overs.

Following this, Ben Stokes, returning to ODIs after reversing his retirement, and captain Jos Buttler took control of the innings. England reached the 150-run mark in 31 overs. Buttler reached his fifty in 48 balls, consisting of four boundaries and a six, his 25th in ODIs. Stokes also reached his fifty in 67 balls, with three fours and a six. It was his 22nd fifty in the 50-over format.

The partnership ended with Stokes being caught by Henry Nicholls on a Ravindra delivery for 52 off 69 balls. England was 189/4 in 37.4 overs. England reached the 200-run mark in 39.4 overs. Liam Livingstone and Buttler started to fire in the last ten overs, with Liam smashing Kyle Jamieson for three successive sixes in the 43rd over.

England touched the 250-run mark in 45.2 overs. Livingstone reached his fifty in just 39 balls, with three fours and three sixes. The 77-run stand between Liam and Buttler ended with skipper Tim Southee removing Liam for 52 off 40 balls and then Buttler for 72 off 68 balls, consisting of five fours and two sixes. England sank to 267/6 in 47.4 overs.Â David Willey (21* in 11 balls with two fours and a six) and Chris Woakes (4*) helped England reach 291/6 in 50 overs. Ravindra (3/48) and Southee (2/71) were the pick of the bowlers for NZ. Ferguson got one wicket.

In the chase of 292, openers Conway and Will Young put Kiwis to a good start. The Kiwis touched the 50-run mark in 7.5 overs. In 10 overs, NZ was 61/0. Then spinner Adil Rashid struck for England, cleaning up Young with a beautiful delivery for 29 of 33 balls. NZ was 61/1 in 10.1 overs. Henry Nicholls then took the innings forward with Conway. NZ raced to 100-run mark in 18.2 overs.

Conway reached his fifty in 57 balls, with eight fours. Another half-century stand followed between the duo but Willey struck for England, removing Nicholls for 26 off 39 balls, with three fours. NZ was 117/2 in 20.3 overs. From then on, it was Conway and Mitchell. NZ reached the 150-run mark in 26.2 overs.

Mitchell reached his fifty in 54 balls, with two fours and two sixes. England had no answers for Conway’s calm and Mitchell’s powerful hitting and NZ reached 200 runs in 35.1 overs. The duo brought up their 100-run stand in 99 balls. Conway reached his fourth ODI century in 115 balls, with 13 fours.

NZ reached the 250-run mark in 42.2 overs. The duo brought up their 150-run stand in just 138 balls. Mitchell continued with his remarkable consistency, racing to his fourth ODI ton in 84 balls and ending with 118* in 91 balls with seven fours and seven sixes. Conway ended with 111* in 123 balls with 13 fours and a six. NZ won the match by eight wickets, with 26 balls left. Conway received the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his century.