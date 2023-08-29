Cooking gas LPG price cut by Rs 200 per cylinder, announces Centre

The Centre has slashed the prices of cooking gas by Rs. 200 per cylinder during Union cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

By ANI Updated On - 04:21 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Cooking Gas

New Delhi: In a relief for citizens, the Union Cabinet on Tuesday decided to cut LPG domestic gas cylinder prices by Rs 200 for all users.

Briefing reporters on the decision of the union cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said the decision is a gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to the women of the country on Onam and Raksha Bandhan.

“PM Modi has decided Rs 200 reduction in the price of domestic LPG cylinders, for all users…this is a gift from PM Narendra Modi, to the women of the country, during the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, he said.

The meeting of the Cabinet was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thakur also said that the central government has decided to add another 75 lakh Ujjwala gas beneficiaries. At present, there are 9.6 crore beneficiaries of the scheme.

India is dependent on imports for 60 per cent of its natural gas requirements.

The minister said the current government has initiated several schemes for the development of women, including pucca houses, toilets, additional foodgrains and Direct Benefit Transfer during the Covid pandemic.