Coordination meet of HTP and TSRTC held to decongest roads

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:35 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

Hyderabad: Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), AV Ranganath on Wednesday, convened a coordination meeting with the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) officials to discuss relocating the bus shelters which were causing traffic congestion at various places in the city.

During the meeting, Ranganath requested the RTC authorities to instruct their staff to follow traffic rules. He further explained the city police’s endeavor of achieving the objectives of operation ‘ROPE’ (Road Obstructive Parking and Encroachment).

The officials discussed about bus shelters causing traffic congestion at police station level and drew remedial measures like relocation, completely shutting, etc.

Senior officials from the Traffic Wing and TSRTC were present.