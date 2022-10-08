TSRTC advises citizens to not travel in commercial vehicles

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has advised citizens not to travel in vehicles used for either transporting goods or other commercial purposes.

Reiterating that it is illegal to do so, RTC officials said in the event of any untoward incident, even life insurance cannot be claimed by the kin. Opting for travel by TSRTC buses is always a safe option, the officials advised.

It is often noticed that people travel in vehicles with white number plates, which otherwise should be done only in vehicles with yellow number plates which indicate them to be transport or commercial vehicles. According to section 66 of The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, “No owner of a motor vehicle shall use or permit the use of the vehicle as a transport vehicle in any public place whether or not such vehicle is actually carrying any passengers or goods save in accordance with the conditions of a permit granted or countersigned by a Regional or State Transport Authority”.

VC Sajjanar, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, TSRTC said if any motorist or vehicle owner fails to follow the law, he may be penalized and sentenced for the offence. Emphasizing on the personal safety aspect, he reiterated that in the event of any life loss or damage in the mishap while traveling in such vehicles, one is not liable to claim insurance too.

“If the passengers traveling in taxis and cabs bearing white number plates are harmed during an untoward incident while traveling, no insurance policies would work,” the senior official said. He further requested citizens to opt for the TSRTC buses and start using them, which could be a safer way to reach destinations.