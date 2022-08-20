| Corfe Castle Speaking Of Love Ayr Bangor On Dee Shine In Trials At Hyderabad Race Course

Hyderabad: Corfe Castle, Speaking Of Love, Ayr, Bangor On Dee, Palladium, New Look, Beauty Blaze, Varenna, Watch My Stride, Path Of Peace caught the eye when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Archangels (AA Vikrant) 48, moved easy.

800m:

Dyanoosh (P Ajeeth K) 1-0, 600/44, moved well. Indian Temple (Mohith Singh) 1-3, 600/48, moved freely. My Way Or Highway (Mohith Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Hero Of The East (Madhu Babu) 1-0, 600/46, well in hand. Swiss Girl (RB) 1-2, 600/48, moved easy. Hard To Toss (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/47, handy. General Atlantic (B Nikhil) 1-2, 600/48, moved easy.

Sundance Kid (Madhu Babu) & Pancho (Abhay Singh) 1-2, 600/46, moved together.

1000m:

Stunning Force (Deepak Singh) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Canterbury (RB) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, not extended. Bellagio (RB) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45,moved well. Varenna (B Nikhil) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, good.

Watch My Stride (Rohit Kumar) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, worked well. Wallop And Gallop (Deepak Singh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, handy. Path Of Peace (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44, impressed. Romero (Kiran Naidu) & Tales Of A Legend (Trainer) 1-15, 800/57, 600/44, former worked well. Corfe Castle (Afroz Khan) & Speaking Of Love (Kuldeep Singh) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44, former started 2L behind and finished level. Chica Bonita (AA Vikrant) &

Beauty On Parade (Deepak Singh) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45, former moved well.

Ayr (Kuldeep Singh) & Bangor On Dee (Afroz Khan) 1-13, 800/59, 600/44, a fit pair. Palladium (Surya Praksh) & Icecapade (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/59. 600/44, former improving. New Look (Trainer) & Beauty Blaze (B Nikhil) 1-13, 800/58, 600/43, pair pleased.