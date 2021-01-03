Corona recoveries cross 2.80-lakh mark in Telangana

Even as the total tally increased to 2,87,502, the active cases dropped further to 5,388, including 3,210 in home or institutional isolation.

Hyderabad: Covid-19 recoveries in Telangana crossed the 2.80-lakh mark on Sunday as 574 more patients recovered during the last 24 hours, even as the state reported 394 new cases.

Even as the total tally increased to 2,87,502, the active cases dropped further to 5,388, including 3,210 in home or institutional isolation.

The recoveries now total 2,80,565 in Telangana, which has a recovery rate of 97.58 per cent as against a national average of 96.1 per cent.

Three more Covid-19 fatalities during the last 24 hours took the state’s death toll to 1,549. The fatality rate remained 0.53 per cent as against a national average of 1.4 per cent.

According to Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, 44.96 per cent deaths were due to Covid-19 and 55.04 per cent had comorbidities.

As many as 40,190 samples were tested — 36,875 in government and 3,315 in private labs.

There are 18 government and 56 private laboratories and 1,076 Rapid Antigen test centres in the state.

Samples tested per million population ratio rose further to 1,87,842.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported 81 new cases, the fifth time in a week when it has registered less than 100 new cases.

Rangareddy district followed with 36 new cases, Medchal Malkajgiri (29), Karimnagar (29), Warangal Urban (16), and Bhadradri Kothagudem (15).

Over 90 per cent beds in government and private hospitals treating Covid-19 patients in Telangana remained vacant.

Out of 8,577 beds available in 61 government hospitals treating Covid-19 patients, 7,779 beds are vacant. A total of 798 patients were undergoing treatment in these hospitals.

Similarly, in 219 private hospitals treating Covid-19 patients, only 1,380 of the 7,790 beds are occupied.

The data shows that 63.9 per cent of positive cases so far were aged between 21 and 50, 22.91 per cent aged above 51, and 13.18 per cent below 20.

Of the total cases, 60.44 per cent were males and 39.37 per cent females.