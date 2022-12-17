Corporators complain of monkey, dog menace in Warangal

Mayor G Sudharani with the women corporators at the civic body's office on Saturday.

Warangal: Several corporators have found fault with the officials of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) and alleged that they failed to check monkey and dog menaces under the limits of the civic body.

Speaking at the council meeting held here on Saturday, they said monkeys and stray dogs were causing problems to the people and even injuring elderly persons and children in many areas.

On Saturday itself, a youth from Rangashaipet was admitted to a hospital as he suffered fractures in both the legs following an attack by monkeys, they said, and urged Mayor Gundu Sudharani to ensure steps to intensify efforts to check the menace.

The corporators also complained of water leakages from the pipelines of Mission Bhagiratha at many parts of the city. Mayor Sudharani said the Public Health Department and GWMC engineers were on the job arresting the leakages.

She also directed the officials to take steps to complete the works of the internal roads and other development works in the city.

GWMC Commissioner P Pravinya and other officials were present at the meeting.