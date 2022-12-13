Nepalese delegation visits Warangal to study sanitation

13 December 22

Nepal team in Warangal on Tuesday.

Warangal: A team of 29 officials including Mayors from Nepal has visited Warangal city to study sanitation practices particularly the management of the ‘Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP)’ here on Tuesday. Interacting with the delegation, ASCI Warangal Coordinator P Rajamohan Reddy explained the sanitation procedures being followed under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits.

The team has inspected the Decentralised Sewage Treatment Plant at Ambedkar Nagar in Hanamkonda , and also the FSTP at Ammavaripet. They also have a septic tank cleaning process launched on pilot basis in Adarsha Colony in 53rd Division of Hanamkonda.

They have also visited the MH Nagar slum area and inspected the individual sanitary latrines (ISL) and a park. They interacted with the locals about their living conditions and the services they were getting from the government. Later, they visited the public toilets at Waddepalli and inquired about the maintenance procedure from the ASCI team leader Rajamohan Reddy.

Later, they said that public participation in city cleanliness was evident in Warangal, and added that they would adopt the same sanitation management in their cities. Mayor of Madhesh Province Janakpurdham Sub-Metropolitan City Manoj Kumar Sah, and Mayor Nepalgunj Sub-Metropolitan City Prashant Bist were among the team. Corporator Suresh Joshi accompanied the team.