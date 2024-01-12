Coughing? Here are 5 natural remedies for instant relief

Here are a few natural remedies for your uncontrollable cough if you're sick of ingesting cough syrups and popping pills to relieve it.

12 January 2024

Hyderabad: The seasonal flu seems to be making Hyderabadis cough like never before. Here are a few natural remedies for your uncontrollable cough if you’re sick of ingesting cough syrups and popping pills to relieve it. Coughing can be avoided with the most basic household ingredients such as salt, honey and lime.

Lemon and honey

When mixed together in some warm water, lemon and honey can work wonders for your throat. Honey not only has antimicrobial properties, but it also enhances immunity when combined with lime which is rich in Vitamin C. You can also add a teaspoon of honey to your tea.

Adding a dash of salt to a glass of warm of water and gargling first thing in the morning can help you have a cough-free day. Not only does it reduce throat irritation but also reduces the duration of cough.

Steam inhalation can help relieve congestion and soothe irritated airways. You can use a humidifier, take a hot shower, or inhale steam from a bowl of hot water. A few drops of Zinda Tilismath can improve the efficacy of steam inhalation.

Turmeric has anti-bacterial properties and when mixed with some milk and pepper can help in controlling cough. Additionally, you can add some ginger and turmeric to your regular chai.

If you’ve already tried all the other remedies to no relief, then here’s a quirky solution. Simply cut up onions and when the strong vapour emits from them, it can help relieve a cough. Place this on a table next to you or on your bedside. It may sound unusual but this remedy is quite popular in Spain and France.