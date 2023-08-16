Boost immunity to keep red eye, flu at bay

Ayurveda and other streams of Indian medicine can be ideal during monsoon and winter months, say Experts

Published Date - 10:12 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Hyderabad: Strengthening immunity by adopting Ayurvedic practices could prove to be ideal for individuals, especially children, to come out unscathed during the ongoing rise in cases of conjunctivitis and seasonal flu.

Ayurveda and other streams of Indian medicine could turn out to be ideal during the

months of monsoon and winter when temperatures drop and children tend to lose their immunity and fall sick frequently, Indian medicine specialists from Department of AYUSH, Telangana, who recently launched a unique initiative of free distribution of ‘Swarna Prashana Drops’ to boost immunity among children in government schools, said.

“Apart from advising and advocating basic precautionary measures like personal hygiene, we usually utilise Shubra Bhasma powder to prepare eye drops like Netra Bindu, which are meant specifically to address redness of the eyes. There are commercial forms like iTone eye drops that are specifically prepared from Indian formulations and are good for eyes,” says Ayurveda researcher and former superintendent, Government Ayurveda Hospital, Erragadda, Dr Venkateswara Rao.



To boost the immunity of children in government schools during the ongoing monsoons and conjunctivitis, the AYUSH Department of Telangana along with Ayurveda practitioners recently started distributing Swarna Prashana drops. On an average, a total of 10,000 such Swarna Prashana drops will be distributed among students in the next 10 days. “These are age-old time-tested Indian formulations that go a long way in boosting the immunity of not only children but also adults. Especially in the prevailing weather conditions, strengthening immunity is very important. The Swarna Prashana drops will also reduce the frequency of children falling ill,” says Dr Srinivas Duttu, who is collaborating with AYUSH Department to distribute the Swarna Prashana drops.

Dr Venkateswara Rao pointed out that conjunctivitis and even other seasonal ailments can be managed by not abusing antibiotics and steroids. “Instead of prescribing antibiotics, Ayurveda formulations have smoothening eye drops that immediately provide relief. Apart from this, children must be isolated and can take rest at home for a day or two so that the symptoms can subside,” he says.