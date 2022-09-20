Counselling for Bachelor of Physiotherapy at NIMS on Sep 29

Published: Updated On - 04:25 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

Hyderabad: Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) will conduct counselling for provisional selection of candidates for admission into Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) course for the 2022 at 10 am on September 29 at Learning Centre NIMS, a press release said.

Eligible candidates from rank 10 to 150 displayed at NIMS website have to report by 9 am on September 9 with all their original certificates (mandatory), counselling letter and counselling fee as prescribed in admission prospectus. For more details: www.nims.edu.in